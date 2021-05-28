5 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares gained 1.5% to $ $65.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares gained 1.5% to $ $65.50 in after-hours trading. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong forecast for the current quarter and also raised its FY22 guidance. salesforce.com shares surged 4.2% to $235.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong forecast for the current quarter and also raised its FY22 guidance. salesforce.com shares surged 4.2% to $235.40 in the after-hours trading session. HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat results for its fiscal second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast. However, HP shares dropped 5.9% to $30.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor