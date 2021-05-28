 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 4:51am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares gained 1.5% to $ $65.50 in after-hours trading.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong forecast for the current quarter and also raised its FY22 guidance. salesforce.com shares surged 4.2% to $235.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported upbeat results for its fiscal second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast. However, HP shares dropped 5.9% to $30.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett Sports shares gained 2% to $89.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) posted stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Dell shares fell 0.2% to $99.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

