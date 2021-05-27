Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.27% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $452,492,000 up by 29.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $422,070,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cycuq4nj

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $123.52

52-week low: $75.75

Price action over last quarter: down 2.93%

Company Overview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.