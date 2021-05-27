 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dell Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 58.96% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $24,499,000,000 up by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,400,000,000.

Outlook

Dell Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cg3wyk5w

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $103.80

Company's 52-week low was at $43.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.04%

Company Overview

Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers and storage products through its ISG segment; PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division; and virtualization software through VMware. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, VMware (expected to be spun off toward the end of 2021), Boomi (expected to be sold by the end of 2021), Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 158,000 people and sells globally.

 

Related Articles (DELL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
8 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
Earnings Preview for Dell Technologies
Dell's Chief Projects Semiconductor Chip Crunch To Extend For Multiple Years: Reuters
Want to Buy a Micro-Concert from Lady Gaga? That Might be Coming Soon as an NFT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings