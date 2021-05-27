Averitt Express Opens Dallas-Area Distribution Center

Cookeville, Tennessee-based Averitt Express recently opened a 400,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center in Grand Prairie, Texas, near Dallas.

The new center, which employs about 70 workers, is aimed at streamlining supply chains for manufacturers, distributors and retailers, company officials said.

"In addition to handling cargo that moves inland from the Port of Houston, Dallas is a major regional distribution point for products and materials that travel by rail and air via the West Coast," Wayne Spain, Averitt's president and COO, said in a statement.

Spain said the Grand Prairie distribution center is also near Dallas-Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airports, as well as the BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad intermodal depots.

The new facility is Averitt's largest distribution center to date, raising the company's total warehousing space to more than 2.5 million square feet across more than 40 locations, according to the company's website.

Privately held Averitt Express is a freight transportation and logistics services provider. The company operates throughout the southern U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Averitt has 4,600 tractors and 14,900 trailers.

The company recently expanded its facility in Laredo, Texas, with the addition of 35,000 square feet of distribution and fulfillment space.

In 2020, Averitt Express opened a 250,000-square-foot distribution center at Port Houston, near the Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals, and a 140,000-square-foot distribution center in Atlanta, its first in that market.

Image Sourced from Pixabay