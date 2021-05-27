 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Anaplan Drops After Q1 Earnings; Vertex Energy Shares Surge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,445.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.14% to 13,757.62. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.27% to 4,207.27.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,191,140 cases with around 591,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,369,090 cases and 315,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,274,690 COVID-19 cases with 454,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 168,450,710 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,499,710 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrial shares climbed 1.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN), up 17%, and Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), up 10%.

In trading on Thursday, utilities shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.

Dollar Tree posted quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, exceeding market estimates of $1.40 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $6.48 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $6.41 billion.

Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares shot up 27% to $4.0388 after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 million tonnes per annum.

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) got a boost, shooting 47% to $11.31 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares were also up, gaining 116% to $3.85 after the company announced it will acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares tumbled 17% to $4.6855 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million registered direct offering of 2.564 million shares.

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) were down 12% to $50.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) was down, falling 13% to $16.33. NextGen Healthcare posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $66.30, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,892.50.

Silver traded down 0.4% Thursday to $27.77 while copper rose 2.6% to $4.6485.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.47%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.34% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.02%, French CAC 40 rose 0.92% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 1.23%.

Italy’s consumer confidence index surged to 110.6 in May from 102.3 in the prior month, while manufacturing confidence index gained to 110.2 from 106. German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -7 for June from a revised reading of -8.6 in May.

Economics

US durable goods orders fell 1.3% in April.

The US economy expanded by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter following a 4.3% growth in the prior three-month period.

US initial jobless claims fell by 38,000 to 406,000 last week.

US pending home sales fell 4.4% in April.

US natural-gas supplies gained 115 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTR + AQMS)

41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Dollar Tree Profit Tops Estimates
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com