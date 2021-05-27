HeadHunter Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.00% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $37,530,000 up by 46.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,350,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $162,558,000 and $168,164,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yg2j9sri

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.51

52-week low: $18.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.05%

Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC is an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region and focus on connecting job seekers with employers. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its CV database and job postings platform. It also provides job seekers and employers with services portfolio. The company gets engage with job seekers and employers via its own desktop sites, mobile sites and mobile applications.