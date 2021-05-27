Why Snowflake's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS results and issued sales guidance below estimates.

Snowflake reported first-quarter earnings per share of $(0.70), which missed the $(0.16) analysts estimate. The company also Issued second-quarter sales guidance in the range of $235 million and $240 million which is below the $251.02 million analysts' expectations.

Snowflake provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud.

Snowflake's stock was trading 3.5% lower at $227 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $429 and a 52-week low of $184.71.