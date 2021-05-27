Recap: Titan Machinery Q1 Earnings

Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 206.67% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $372,706,000 up by 20.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $337,660,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.65 and $1.85.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144848

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.00

52-week low: $9.45

Price action over last quarter: down 0.93%

Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.