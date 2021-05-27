8 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.2% to $199.54 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.2% to $199.54 in after-hours trading. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. However, NVIDIA shares fell 1% to $622.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. However, NVIDIA shares fell 1% to $622.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.1% to $108.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.1% to $108.50 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $43.64 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $385.48 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor