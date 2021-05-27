 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 5:01am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.2% to $199.54 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. However, NVIDIA shares fell 1% to $622.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.1% to $108.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $43.64 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $385.48 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. American Eagle shares rose 0.1% to $35.19 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $32.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion. Best Buy shares gained 0.3% to $117.30 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $23.40 billion. Dell shares gained 0.3% to $99.93 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + BBY)

Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021
American Eagle Outfitters: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Best Buy Co's Earnings: A Preview
Nvidia Earnings Awaited After Close Following Tuesday's Mixed Earnings Scorecard
Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com