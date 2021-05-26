 Skip to main content

Amerco: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:18pm   Comments
Shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) decreased 21.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 410.74% over the past year to $3.76, which missed the estimate of $5.07.

Revenue of $1,060,000,000 higher by 29.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $999,160,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $657.86

Company's 52-week low was at $280.01

Price action over last quarter: down 9.21%

Company Description

Amerco Inc is an American provider of rental trucks to household movers. The company operates a fleet of trucks, trailers, and towing devices under the U-Haul brand. The service is targeted at do-it-yourself household movers. Amerco offers its products and services through a network of retail moving stores and independent U-Haul dealers. The company also offers self-storage solutions for household and commercial goods, as well as insurance products covering loss on goods in storage, medical, life, and cargo protection.

 

