Recap: Quantum Q4 Earnings
Shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) fell 5.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 150.00% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
Revenue of $92,426,000 up by 4.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $98,020,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $380,000,000 and $420,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 26, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2107/41237
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $9.47
Company's 52-week low was at $3.59
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.67%
Company Description
Quantum Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing scale-out storage, archive, and data protection for small businesses and large multinational enterprises. Its solutions capture, share, manage and preserve digital assets throughout the data lifecycle. The scale-out portfolio offerings enable customers to manage large unstructured data sets, provide ingest capabilities, real-time collaboration, scalability, and protection. It derives primary revenues from the products based on tape technology. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.
