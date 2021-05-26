Workday: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) fell 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 97.73% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $1,175,000,000 up by 15.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Workday hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7r64uu2d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $282.77

Company's 52-week low was at $162.66

Price action over last quarter: down 4.15%

Company Description

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.