 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workday: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:17pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) fell 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 97.73% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $1,175,000,000 up by 15.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Workday hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7r64uu2d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $282.77

Company's 52-week low was at $162.66

Price action over last quarter: down 4.15%

Company Description

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.

 

Related Articles (WDAY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Workday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Debutant Uipath, Trims Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com