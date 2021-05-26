QAD: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 550.00% year over year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $82,971,000 higher by 11.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8aa9xrcm

Price Action

52-week high: $78.95

Company's 52-week low was at $37.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.39%

Company Overview

QAD Inc is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based and on-premise enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies across automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, and industrial markets. The firm operates primarily in the following geographic regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees.