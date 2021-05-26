 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

QAD: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 550.00% year over year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $82,971,000 higher by 11.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8aa9xrcm

Price Action

52-week high: $78.95

Company's 52-week low was at $37.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.39%

Company Overview

QAD Inc is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based and on-premise enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies across automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, and industrial markets. The firm operates primarily in the following geographic regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees.

 

Related Articles (QADA)

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2021
Earnings Outlook For QAD
Analyzing QAD's Ex-Dividend Date
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings