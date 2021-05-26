QAD: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 550.00% year over year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.12.
Revenue of $82,971,000 higher by 11.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,900,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 26, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8aa9xrcm
Price Action
52-week high: $78.95
Company's 52-week low was at $37.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.39%
Company Overview
QAD Inc is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based and on-premise enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies across automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, and industrial markets. The firm operates primarily in the following geographic regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees.
