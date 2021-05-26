Ooma: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
Revenue of $45,572,000 up by 13.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,310,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 26, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ooma.com%2F&eventid=3081691&sessionid=1&key=67E7BC649720D260EBAE8A9616973133®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $19.18
52-week low: $11.55
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.65%
Company Profile
Ooma Inc is a United States-based provider of innovative communication solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users. The company's hybrid software-as-a-service(SaaS) platform, consisting of its proprietary cloud, on-premise appliances, mobile applications, and end-point devices, provides the connectivity and functionality that power its solutions. Its communications solutions deliver proprietary PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced features, and integration with mobile devices. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the form of Subscription and services.
