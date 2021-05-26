Recap: NVIDIA Q1 Earnings

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 103.33% year over year to $3.66, which beat the estimate of $3.28.

Revenue of $5,661,000,000 up by 83.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,400,000,000.

Guidance

NVIDIA Sees Q2 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 66.5%, Respectively, Plus Or Minus 50 Basis Points

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.nvidia.com%2F&eventid=3082046&sessionid=1&key=BCB1110BDCFBE0E5F66A6714C1B7778A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $648.57

52-week low: $319.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.66%

Company Overview

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.