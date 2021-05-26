Recap: DXC Technology Q4 Earnings

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 38.33% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $4,385,000,000 decreased by 8.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,280,000,000.

Outlook

DXC Technology hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dxc.com%2F&eventid=3125258&sessionid=1&key=7D3D0DA797C6FB5DAF46A333B7774429®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $37.75

52-week low: $14.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.33%

Company Profile

DXC Technology Co is a vendor-independent IT services provider that started trading in April 2017. DXC was created via the amalgamation of Computer Sciences Corporation, or CSC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Services business. The combined company has enviable global scale, with annual revenue of around $20 billion, over 130,000 employees, operations across 70 countries, and broad industry exposure. In addition, the firm has roughly 6,000 clients, of which over 200 are within the Fortune 500.