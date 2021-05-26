Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Dick's Sporting Goods Beats Q1 Estimates

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 34,295.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 13,692.86. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.03% to 4,186.92.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,166,870 cases with around 590,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,157,790 cases and 311,380 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,194,200 COVID-19 cases with 452,030 deaths. In total, there were at least 167,886,350 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,487,240 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.7% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), up 14%, and DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), up 15%.

In trading on Wednesday, health care shares fell 0.8%.

Top Headline

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also announced plans to buyback a minimum of $200 million of its common shares in 2021.

Dick's Sporting posted quarterly earnings of $3.79 per share, exceeding market estimates of $1.12 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $2.92 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $2.18 billion.

Dick's Sporting Goods said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.00-$8.70 and sales of $10.515 billion-$10.806 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares shot up 23% to $19.23.

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) got a boost, shooting 20% to $2.44. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $13.94. Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company and PDL Community Bancorp adopted a Plan of Conversion and Reorganization, under which both companies will reorganize into a new stock holding company and will conduct a second-step stock offering of new shares.

Equities Trading DOWN

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares tumbled 43% to $7.75 after the FDA instituted a clinical hold on the company’s CTI-1601 clinical program as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA), a neurodegenerative movement disorder.

Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) were down 19% to $4.205 after the company issued a company update. A leading corporate vehicle sourcing partner for CarLotz has paused consignments to the company.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) was down, falling 15% to $15.00. Following the pre-NDA meeting, the FDA has asked Travere Therapeutics to submit additional data for the sparsentan program in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), characterized by scarring (sclerosis) in the kidney. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $19 price target.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $65.91, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,906.70.

Silver traded up 0.5% Wednesday to $28.19 while copper rose 0.6% to $4.5325.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.2% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.2%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, French CAC 40 rose 0.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.2%.

French consumer confidence rose to 97 in May from 95 in the prior month, while manufacturing climate indicator rose to 107 from 104.

Economics

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The survey of business uncertainty for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

