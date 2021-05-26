 Skip to main content

EUR/USD Is Technically Bullish And Has Room To Retest The Year High At 1.2349
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
May 26, 2021 10:17am   Comments
EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2252

  • Fed’s vice-chair Clarida agreed that tapering could be discussed in the next meetings.
  • US Consumer Confidence unexpectedly contracted to 117.2 in May, according to CB.
  • EUR/USD is technically bullish and has room to retest the year high at 1.2349.

The EUR/USD pair topped 1.2266 this Tuesday, its highest since January, as the greenback eased alongside government bond yields, while the shared currency appreciated on the back of mixed German data. The dollar managed to recover some ground during US trading hours, but gains were short-lived. The pair is heading into the Asian opening trading around 1.2250. Comments from Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida had little effect on financial markets, despite him taking notice of the  “very unpleasant surprise” resulting from April’s inflation, adding that he agrees with the FOMC Minutes that there could be a time in upcoming meetings to discuss tapering.

Germany published a revised version of its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which resulted at -1.8%, slightly worse than the previous estimate of -1.7%. The May IFO survey on Business Climate improved from 96.6 to 99.2, beating the market’s expectations, with Expectations rising to 102.9. The US released CB Consumer Confidence,  which contracted to 117.2 in May from 121.7 in the previous month, worse than anticipated.

The EU won’t publish macroeconomic data on Wednesday, while the US calendar will remain light, as the country will publish MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended May 21, while a couple of Fed members will offer speeches in separate events.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair maintains its bullish stance and could test the year high at 1.2349 during the upcoming sessions, maintaining the bullish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is comfortable above its moving averages, as the 20 SMA gains bullish traction above the longer ones. Technical indicators advance within positive levels, with the RSI recovering after correcting overbought readings. The bullish case will remain in place as long as the pair holds above 1.2200.

Support levels: 1.2240 1.2200 1.2165

Resistance levels: 1.2270 1.2310 1.2350

Image Sourced from Pixabay

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

 

Posted-In: EUR/USDEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Markets General

