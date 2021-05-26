Viomi Technology Co's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, May 27, Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Viomi Technology Co is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Viomi Technology Co modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $141.74 million. In the same quarter last year, Viomi Technology Co reported EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $108.11 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 150.0%. Revenue would be up 31.11% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.13 0.10 0.08 EPS Actual 0.23 0.07 0.02 0.04 Revenue Estimate 304.40 M 231.12 M 190.37 M 101.57 M Revenue Actual 289.50 M 218.97 M 238.41 M 108.11 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Viomi Technology Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.