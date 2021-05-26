 Skip to main content

Pinduoduo Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid MAU Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Pinduoduo Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid MAU Growth
  • Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDDreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 239% year-on-year to $3.4 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.2 billion.
  • Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 157% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, transaction services rose 180% Y/Y to $447.4 million, and merchandise sales were $782.1 million.
  • Average monthly active users rose 49% Y/Y to 724.6 million, while Active buyers rose 31% Y/Y to 823.8 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss fell 11.5% Y/Y to $(484.5) million, and the margin contracted 4,053 basis points to (14.3)%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss declined 40.4% Y/Y to $(288.5) million, with the margin contracting 3,993 basis points to (8.5)%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.23) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.42) loss.
  • Pinduoduo used $568.5 million in operating cash flow and held $12.7 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Chairman and CEO Lei Chen visualizes Pinduoduo as a platform facilitating the trading of goods and services and a channel for turning ideas into solutions to everyday problems.
  • Price action: PDD shares traded higher by 4.42% at $136.6 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  Related content: Benzinga's Full Conference Calls Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

