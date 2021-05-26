 Skip to main content

Partner Communications Clocks Mixed Q1 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • Partner Communications Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNRreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $250 million.
  • Service revenue rose 2% Y/Y to $192 million, and Equipment revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $58 million.
  • Service revenues for the cellular segment declined 2% Y/Y to $124 million, and the fixed-line segment rose 6% Y/Y to $78 million.
  • Cellular ARPU declined 9% Y/Y to $14; Cellular Subscriber Base rose 8% Y/Y to 2.90 million. The Cellular Churn Rate fell 70 basis points to 6.8%.
  • Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base rose 78.2% Y/Y to 155 thousand subscribers, Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure rose 42.4% Y/Y to 514 thousand. Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base rose 20.6% Y/Y to 339 thousand subscribers, and TV Subscriber Base rose 17% Y/Y to 234 thousand subscribers.
  • The gross margin contracted 179 basis points to 17%, and the operating margin contracted 110 basis points to 3.4%.
  • EPS was $0.01.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 200 basis points to 25%.
  • Partner Communications generated $62 million from operating cash flow and held $237 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: PTNR shares closed at $4.8 on Tuesday.

