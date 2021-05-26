Partner Communications Clocks Mixed Q1 Earnings
- Partner Communications Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNR) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $250 million.
- Service revenue rose 2% Y/Y to $192 million, and Equipment revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $58 million.
- Service revenues for the cellular segment declined 2% Y/Y to $124 million, and the fixed-line segment rose 6% Y/Y to $78 million.
- Cellular ARPU declined 9% Y/Y to $14; Cellular Subscriber Base rose 8% Y/Y to 2.90 million. The Cellular Churn Rate fell 70 basis points to 6.8%.
- Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base rose 78.2% Y/Y to 155 thousand subscribers, Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure rose 42.4% Y/Y to 514 thousand. Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base rose 20.6% Y/Y to 339 thousand subscribers, and TV Subscriber Base rose 17% Y/Y to 234 thousand subscribers.
- The gross margin contracted 179 basis points to 17%, and the operating margin contracted 110 basis points to 3.4%.
- EPS was $0.01.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 200 basis points to 25%.
- Partner Communications generated $62 million from operating cash flow and held $237 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: PTNR shares closed at $4.8 on Tuesday.
