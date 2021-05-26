5 Stocks To Watch For May 26, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares gained 2.7% to $86.40 in after-hours trading.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.1% to $62.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $3.28 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.4% to $628.59 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Nordstrom shares dropped 6% to $34.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion after the closing bell. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.4% to $167.65 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga