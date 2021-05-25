 Skip to main content

Toll Brothers: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 5:38pm   Comments
Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.19% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $1,930,000,000 up by 24.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,770,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Toll Brothers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $68.88

Company's 52-week low was at $27.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.71%

Company Description

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sales price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 50 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. The company's headquarters is in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

 

