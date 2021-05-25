Recap: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Earnings
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 95.50% over the past year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($1.16).
Revenue of $326,275,000 rose by 6.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $310,440,000.
Guidance
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Sees FY21 Capital Expenditures $45M-$55M
Details Of The Call
Date: May 25, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5vqc98yb
Price Action
52-week high: $41.34
52-week low: $7.26
Price action over last quarter: down 0.27%
Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a restaurant operator. The company develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America. Its brands are Red Robin, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, Red Robin Burger Works, YUMMM, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and Red Robin Royalty names and logos. The company's revenue consists of sales from restaurant operations, gift card breakage, franchise royalties and fees, and other miscellaneous revenue.
