Recap: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 Earnings

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 95.50% over the past year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($1.16).

Revenue of $326,275,000 rose by 6.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $310,440,000.

Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Sees FY21 Capital Expenditures $45M-$55M

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5vqc98yb

Price Action

52-week high: $41.34

52-week low: $7.26

Price action over last quarter: down 0.27%

Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a restaurant operator. The company develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America. Its brands are Red Robin, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, Red Robin Burger Works, YUMMM, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and Red Robin Royalty names and logos. The company's revenue consists of sales from restaurant operations, gift card breakage, franchise royalties and fees, and other miscellaneous revenue.