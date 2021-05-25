Recap: LiveRamp Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 180.00% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $119,175,000 rose by 12.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,140,000.

Guidance

LiveRamp Sees Q1 2022 Revs $112M; Sees FY22 Revs $509M Vs $507.67M Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fliveramp-discuss-fourth-quarter-fiscal-200500899.html&eventid=3081745&sessionid=1&key=EFAC610671B1F38FF8F8F474D5F866CA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.38

52-week low: $40.08

Price action over last quarter: down 35.56%

Company Overview

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a United States based technology company. The company provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners. LiveRamps IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products.