 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Stocks Gain, Volatility Falls
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
May 25, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Stocks Gain, Volatility Falls

During Monday’s trading session, we saw a resurgence in the reopening trade amid falling cases of COVID-19. In the U.S., cases have fallen to their lowest level since June 2020. The S&P 500 (SPX) was up 1%, while the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) rose by 1.7%. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Avg. ($DJI) and the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) ended the day up a little more than half a percent. The gains pushed the SPX into positive territory for the month of May, which is now down only about one percent from record highs made on May 7. It’s a positive overall sign for U.S. stocks headed into the holiday weekend, which is further supported by a falling VIX.

The CBOE Volatility Index fell 8.7% on Monday and settled at 18.40. That’s not the fear gauge’s lowest reading of the year, but is significantly down from the 40-level seen last June. Technology stocks also saw a boost Monday led by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Risk-appetite among investors was back on after U.S. Federal Reserve officials calmed down inflation worries. Gold prices are slightly lower Tuesday morning as is the dollar, which is at a 4.5-month low. Traders will be watching today if these trends hold ahead of Memorial Day and the three-day weekend.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + GOOGL)

Home Shopping: Toll Brothers, Nordstrom Both Report Later, Offering Insight Into Consumer
Germany's Federal Cartel Initiates Antitrust Probe Against Google
Florida Introduces Law to Prohibit Twitter, Facebook from Banning Political Candidates: WSJ
Microsoft, Apple, Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday
Roku Shares Pop On Smart Home Rumors: What Investors Should Know
Israel Announces Over $1B Cloud Deal with Amazon, Google: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: TD AmeritradeEarnings News Financing Options Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com