Recap: Cracker Barrel Old Q3 Earnings

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 183.43% over the past year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $713,416,000 higher by 64.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $668,620,000.

Guidance

Cracker Barrel said it sees Q4 sales about flat versus same quarter in 2019.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/48gc3som

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $178.82

Company's 52-week low was at $96.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.99%

Company Description

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.