MakeMyTrip: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 164.71% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $89,973,000 declined by 34.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,860,000.

Looking Ahead

MakeMyTrip hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zyq44mx8

Price Action

52-week high: $39.02

Company's 52-week low was at $13.51

Price action over last quarter: down 9.36%

Company Description

MakeMyTrip Ltd is an online travel company, which provides online booking solutions for day to day travel needs. The company's operating segment includes Air ticketing; Hotels and packages; Bus ticketing and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Hotels and packages segment. The Hotels and packages segments include internet based platforms, call-centers, and branch offices, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. Its Air ticketing segment includes internet based platforms, provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India and also has a presence in the United States; South East Asia; Europe, and other countries.

 

