Recap: Dycom Industries Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 111.11% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $727,497,000 declined by 10.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $752,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtmobfz8

Technicals

52-week high: $101.16

Company's 52-week low was at $36.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.04%

Company Profile

Dycom Industries Inc provides contracting services in the United States and Canada. It offers program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers and utilities. Engineering services include the design of aerial, underground, and buried telecommunications systems that extend from telephone companies to end-users homes or businesses. Dycom Industries utilizes copper, coaxial cables, and other materials, and constructs trenches and structures to place the cables or improve distribution lines to consumers. In addition, the company provides tower construction, antenna installation, and other equipment for wireless carriers and television system operators. The majority of sales derive from the United States.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

