iMedia Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 72.73% over the past year to ($0.21), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).
Revenue of $113,203,000 up by 18.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $99,190,000.
Outlook
Q2 revenue expected to be between $121,000,000 and $121,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 25, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081904&sessionid=1&key=9EADA000B1600A58E05F9020A6CCC8ED®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $9.52
52-week low: $2.13
Price action over last quarter: down 6.18%
Company Profile
iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network. It operates in two segments: ShopHQ and Emerging. The ShopHQ segment encompasses a shopping entertainment network that sells and distributes its products to consumers through video commerce television, online website, and mobile platforms. The Emerging segment consists of Media Services, which includes creative and interactive services and third-party logistics services and also the Bulldog Shopping Network.
