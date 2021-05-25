 Skip to main content

iMedia Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.73% over the past year to ($0.21), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $113,203,000 up by 18.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $99,190,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected to be between $121,000,000 and $121,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081904&sessionid=1&key=9EADA000B1600A58E05F9020A6CCC8ED&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.52

52-week low: $2.13

Price action over last quarter: down 6.18%

Company Profile

iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network. It operates in two segments: ShopHQ and Emerging. The ShopHQ segment encompasses a shopping entertainment network that sells and distributes its products to consumers through video commerce television, online website, and mobile platforms. The Emerging segment consists of Media Services, which includes creative and interactive services and third-party logistics services and also the Bulldog Shopping Network.

 

