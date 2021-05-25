 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $19.56 million.

• Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.

• Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $9.94 million.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $76.86 million.

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $277.00 million.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $752.10 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $665.85 million.

• Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $608.10 million.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $20.14 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $24.23 million.

• iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $99.19 million.

• FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $64.64 million.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $14.65 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $116.14 million.

• ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.04 million.

• Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $340.65 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $310.44 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $443.09 million.

• 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $17.60 million.

• Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $384.40 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $900.15 million.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $163.71 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Earnings News

