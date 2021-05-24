Nordson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.18% year over year to $2.12, which beat the estimate of $1.64.

Revenue of $589,538,000 up by 11.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $547,980,000.

Looking Ahead

Nordson Sees FY21 EPS $7.20-$7.50

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $223.37

52-week low: $172.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.02%

Company Overview

Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into two segments: industrial precision solutions (54% of sales in fiscal 2020) and advanced technology solutions (46% of sales in fiscal 2020). The company generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue and $350 million in operating income in its fiscal 2020.