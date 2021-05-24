Arco Platform: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 17.39% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $60,696,000 higher by 2.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,270,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arco Platform hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 24, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e7f1cba8-3ec8-4b77-a23a-79279108db73

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.81

52-week low: $23.26

Price action over last quarter: down 12.80%

Company Overview

Arco Platform Ltd provides a complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. Its turnkey curriculum solutions provide educational content in both printed and digital formats delivered through its platform to improve the learning process. The company's operating segment includes Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Core Curriculum segment. The Core Curriculum business segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. Students Access content in various formats, such as digital, video, print, and other audiovisual formats that are aligned with the daily curriculum of their classes.