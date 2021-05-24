5 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $547.98 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares gained 0.4% to $202.60 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NDSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $547.98 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares gained 0.4% to $202.60 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) to have earned $2.80 per share on revenue of $220.60 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. America's Car-Mart shares gained 0.6% to $146.75 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CRMT) to have earned $2.80 per share on revenue of $220.60 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. America's Car-Mart shares gained 0.6% to $146.75 in after-hours trading. Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) said it priced 1 million share public offering at $50 per share. The company's shares surged 127% on Friday after the company announced new results from a Phase 2 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, ANVS401, for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD). Annovis Bio shares dipped 14.2% to $51.50 in the after-hours trading session.

