Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.21 million.

• MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.43 million.

• BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $40.93 million.

• Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ault Global Holdings (AMEX:DPW) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $74.83 million.

• Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.84 million.

• Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.98 million.

• Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.62 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.67 million.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $220.60 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $547.98 million.

• Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.