A Look Into Applied Materials Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Looking into the current session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is trading at $128.32, after a 1.53% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 4.83%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 132.75%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 12.11%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Applied Materials Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 48.15 of the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

