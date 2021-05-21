Why Deckers Outdoor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue results.

What Happened: Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, which beat the estimate of 64 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $561.2 million, which beat the estimate of $435.21 million.

"Fiscal 2021 was an exceptional year for Deckers, led by global growth of the HOKA brand and broad-based demand for the head-to-toe assortment of UGG brand products," said Dave Powers, president and CEO of Deckers Outdoor.

Price Action: Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $353.70 and as low as $156.62 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 5.43% at $328.12.

Photo by Jeff Clark from Flickr.