Recap: VF Q4 Earnings

May 21, 2021  
May 21, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 170.00% year over year to $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $2,583,000,000 rose by 22.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,500,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.05.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,800,000,000 and $11,800,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vfc/mediaframe/44651/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $90.79

52-week low: $54.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.03%

Company Profile

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 20 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

 

