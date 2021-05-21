 Skip to main content

Deere: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Deere (NYSE:DE) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 169.19% over the past year to $5.68, which beat the estimate of $4.52.

Revenue of $12,058,000,000 up by 30.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,440,000,000.

Outlook

Deere raised its FY21 net income guidance from $4.6 billion-$5 billion to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deere.com%2F&eventid=3081204&sessionid=1&key=C869FBAA6E750217C2556A469D820EB7&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $400.34

52-week low: $138.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.07%

Company Overview

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital Corporation. Its products are available through a robust dealer network, which includes over 1,900 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital Corporation provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers; which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

 

