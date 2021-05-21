Recap: Foot Locker Q1 Earnings

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 392.54% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.09.

Revenue of $2,153,000,000 higher by 83.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Foot Locker hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Foot Locker hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cI1Q0ZXO

Price Action

52-week high: $66.71

52-week low: $25.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.97%

Company Overview

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has one franchisee in the Middle East and one in South Korea, each of which operates multiple stores in those regions. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Store names include Foot Locker, Champs, and Runners Point. The company also has an e-commerce business selling through Footlocker.com, Eastbay, and Final-Score.