 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Foot Locker Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 392.54% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.09.

Revenue of $2,153,000,000 higher by 83.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Foot Locker hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Foot Locker hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cI1Q0ZXO

Price Action

52-week high: $66.71

52-week low: $25.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.97%

Company Overview

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has one franchisee in the Middle East and one in South Korea, each of which operates multiple stores in those regions. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Store names include Foot Locker, Champs, and Runners Point. The company also has an e-commerce business selling through Footlocker.com, Eastbay, and Final-Score.

 

Related Articles (FL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of PMI Numbers
5 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2021
Preview: Foot Locker's Earnings
Walmart, Home Depot Exceed Earnings Expectations And See Shares Rise
Retail Week On Earnings Row: Walmart, Target, Foot Locker Among Companies Reporting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com