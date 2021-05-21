 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 1.2% to $359.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the year. Ross Stores shares gained 1.8% to $124.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares gained 0.5% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also issued projections for FY21. Palo Alto shares jumped 5.9% to $362.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares gained 0.2% to $130.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

