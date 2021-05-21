Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $158.83 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $253.92 million.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.91 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.