 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Materials Gives Bullish Forecast For Q3 After Reporting Earnings Beat, With Chip Shortage In Focus

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 3:48am   Comments
Share:
Applied Materials Gives Bullish Forecast For Q3 After Reporting Earnings Beat, With Chip Shortage In Focus

Chip equipment maker Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday provided a bullish outlook for the third quarter as clients facing chip shortages rush to add capacity amid higher demand and warned that the just-in-time strategy to fill scarcity may not be effective going forward.

What Happened: Applied Materials forecast current-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be about $1.76, up about 66% year-over-year and revenue to be about $5.92 billion, plus or minus $200 million. 

The company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE: TSM) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) as customers, expects revenue at semiconductor systems, its largest unit, to rise 46% to $4.25 billion in the third quarter. 

Why It Matters: The Santa Clara, California-based company’s forecasts are a key indicator of industry future demand.

The ongoing global chip shortage has forced global automakers to halt production and prioritize making their most profitable products first.

The chip shortage has impacted the supply of items such as computers, smartphones, and other electronic appliances besides the auto sector.

“Current capacity shortfalls in some areas of the market show the highly efficient, just-in-time supply chains that have served the semiconductor industry well for the past two decades may not be the most effective strategy going forward,” Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson told analysts in a post-earnings call.

See Also: Intel CEO Expects Global Chip Shortage To Last Another Two Years

The “just in time” auto supply chain model first adopted by Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) decades ago and which became an industry standard, is undergoing a massive transformation as the pandemic forces automakers to stockpile parts instead.

Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.63 per share, a jump of 83%, for the second quarter ended May 2; net sales rose 41% to $5.58 billion.

The company expects the total chip equipment market to be at a high of $70 billion in 2021 and expects spending in 2021 plus 2022 will be greater than $160 billion.

Price Action: Applied Material shares closed 4.42% higher at $130.31 on Thursday.

See Also: Apple Supplier TSMC Expects To Catch Up With Customers' Chip Demand By June

Photo by marcokalmann on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

Applied Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Roll On, With Today Featuring Applied Materials, Ralph Lauren, Kohl's
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Applied Materials
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chipmakers semiconductorsEarnings News Guidance Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com