Recap: Maxeon Solar Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.49% year over year to ($1.14), which beat the estimate of ($1.48).

Revenue of $165,417,000 declined by 27.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $160,280,000.

Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $165,000,000 and $185,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7u59sqv

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.97

Company's 52-week low was at $11.78

Price action over last quarter: down 27.61%

Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solar products. The product portfolio includes SunPower Maxeon Panels and SunPower Performance Panels. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of world.