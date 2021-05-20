Recap: Hawkins Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.44% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $162,971,000 higher by 23.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,390,000.

Outlook

Hawkins hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 04:10 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.hawkinsinc.com/investors/

Price Action

52-week high: $66.00

Company's 52-week low was at $30.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.57%

Company Description

Hawkins Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and ingredients. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The industrial segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells private label bleach, caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. The water treatment segment sells chemicals and equipment used to treat potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The health and nutrition segment sells ingredients to food, beverage, personal care, and dietary supplement producers. The vast majority of revenue comes from the United States.