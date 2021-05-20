Applied Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) rose after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 83.15% over the past year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $5,582,000,000 rose by 41.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.70 and $1.82.

Q3 revenue expected between $5,720,000,000 and $6,120,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcay6ugi

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $146.00

52-week low: $53.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.07%

Company Overview

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.