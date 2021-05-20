 Skip to main content

Formula Systems Clocks Record Q1 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:47am   Comments
  • Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (NASDAQ: FORTYreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $572.6 million.
  • Gross margin remained stable at 22%.
  • The operating income rose 22.3% Y/Y to $47.5 million, with the margin consistent at 8.3%.
  • The net income rose 12.7% Y/Y to $12.4 million, translating to EPS of $0.80.
  • Formula held $459.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Formula Systems kicked off 2021 on a strong note across its entire investment portfolio, reaching all-time highs across all its key indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA, and net income), CEO Guy Bernstein said.
  • Price action: FORTY shares are up by 0.35% at $87 on the last check Thursday.

